Jed Steer of Peterborough United acknowledges the Posh fans after his debut in a 2-1 win at Charlton earlier this month. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

And there is no indication yet as to whether or not that deal will be extended until the end of the season.

The experienced shot stopper was brought in initially to cover an injury to Nicholas Bilokapic who had been the number one until picking up an injury in the December 29 draw with Barnsley.

But Bilokapic is now fit again leaving Posh with four goalkeepers on their books. Fynn Talley has proved a reliable back-up goalkeeper, while Will Blackmore is currently recovering from a long-term injury.

Steer has played in the last three Posh matches and has impressed in three 2-1 wins. Posh boss Darren Ferguson wouldn’t be drawn today on who would be in goal in the League One fixture at Lincoln City on Saturday.

"Jed was signed until the end of the month,” Ferguson said. “That’s all I can say about it at the moment. Nick is back and trained very well this morning.

"I am sure I will be quizzed about whatever selection I make for Lincoln after the game and I will explain my decision then.”

Posh have two more games left in January as the Lincoln trip to followed by a home EFL Trophy quarter-final against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday (January 30, 7.30pm).