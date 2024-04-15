Posh boss Darren Ferguson watches his side's 5-0 defeat at Oxford. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh hit a flat spot at Oxford United on Saturday when a 5-0 hammering at the hands of an in-form team who played very well has pretty much ended hopes of a top two finish.

And Ferguson used his press conference ahead of Tuesday’s League One game at home to Fleetwood Town (7.45pm kick off) to explain some of his own decisions at the Kassam Stadium, while also pointing out why this season could still become one of the most successful in Posh history. The honours bestowed on Ronnie Edwards, Harrison Burrows and Ephron Mason-Clark at the EFL awards ceremony on Sunday evening also prove this season has had many high points.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh skipper Harrison Burrows with his League One player-of-the-season award. Photo courtesy of the EFL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh need a point from their final four matches to secure a play-off place.

"We can’t get away from how disappointing Saturday was,” Ferguson admitted. “There really is no other word for it. Conceding the first goal was always going to be pivotal in a match between two good sides and we gave them two bad goals.

"And it was obvious to me that at 2-0 down we just couldn’t go again. That’s why I made so many substitutions at half-time. Physically we were way off it and had never looked like we could get back into the game.

"After winning at Wembley adrenalin got us through the Port Vale game and we actually came out of that game in good shape. We looked fresh, but Oxford played very well and we couldn’t respond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These things happen. Oxford lost 5-0 at Bolton recently and now they are going well. Manchester United lost to Newcastle 5-0 once and still won the league by about nine points.

"It would be remiss of me though to not mention we are having a very good season. We have won a cup and we are fourth in the league. If we end up getting promoted after winning a cup it would be one of the best seasons the club has ever had.

"Add the individual awards won by Harrison Burrows and Ronnie Edwards last night and it just shows what a great season we are having. The individuals take the awards, and Ephron Mason-Clark was honoured as well, but they are also a credit to the whole team. It was a fantastic night for the club and we should all be very proud. We are still in a very good place which we reminded the players about this morning.

"It’s not impossible we finish in the top two, but it will obviously be very difficult. We want to secure the play-off place tomorrow and then I can control what I do with the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will have to play well against Fleetwood to get a result. They are fighting for their lives and they played very well at the weekend (a 2-0 win over Northampton Town). They’ve had a topsy-turvy season with a change of manager, but Charlie Adam has them well organised. They are very good in transition so we will have to play as well as we did against Vale and get all the basics right again to beat them.”

Posh have a couple of players nursing niggles. They will be assessed in the morning.

Posh will also secure a play-off place if Lincoln City fail to win at Oxford tomorrow.