Posh star Ronnie Edwards with his League One young player of the year award. Photo courtesy of the EFL

Captain Harrison Burrows has won the player of the year prize, while Ronnie Edwards picked up the young player-of-the-year award at the ceremony at the Grosvenor Park Hotel in London.

And Burrows and star Posh forward Ephron Mason-Clark have both been named in the League One team of the year.

Former Posh players Will Norris (Pompey) and Nat Mendez-Laing (Derby) were also included.

Ronnie Edwards. Photo David Lowndes.

The League One manager of the year has still to be announced, but Posh boss Darren Ferguson is a contender.

Edwards (21) beat Wigan Athletic’s Charlie Hughes and Karamoko Dembele of Blackpool.

Burrows beat Marlon Pack (Portsmouth) and Nat Mendez-Laing (Derby).

“I’m very grateful for the award,” Edwards said. “It’s been a long and tough season but a successful one, and this tops it off.”

Harrison Burrows. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

League One team: Norris, Josh Dacres-Cogley (Bolton), Burrows, Eiran Cashin (Derby), Conor Shaugnessy (Pompey), Marlon Pack (Pompey), Josh Sheehan (Bolton), Mendez-Laing, Mason-Clark, Alfie May (Charlton), Jamie Reid (Stevenage).