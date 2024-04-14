Peterborough United complete a League One player-of-the-year-double, and two players in the EFL team-of-the-year
Captain Harrison Burrows has won the player of the year prize, while Ronnie Edwards picked up the young player-of-the-year award at the ceremony at the Grosvenor Park Hotel in London.
And Burrows and star Posh forward Ephron Mason-Clark have both been named in the League One team of the year.
Former Posh players Will Norris (Pompey) and Nat Mendez-Laing (Derby) were also included.
The League One manager of the year has still to be announced, but Posh boss Darren Ferguson is a contender.
Edwards (21) beat Wigan Athletic’s Charlie Hughes and Karamoko Dembele of Blackpool.
Burrows beat Marlon Pack (Portsmouth) and Nat Mendez-Laing (Derby).
“I’m very grateful for the award,” Edwards said. “It’s been a long and tough season but a successful one, and this tops it off.”
League One team: Norris, Josh Dacres-Cogley (Bolton), Burrows, Eiran Cashin (Derby), Conor Shaugnessy (Pompey), Marlon Pack (Pompey), Josh Sheehan (Bolton), Mendez-Laing, Mason-Clark, Alfie May (Charlton), Jamie Reid (Stevenage).
Former Posh midfielder Louis Reed was named in the League Two team of the year. He is now with Mansfield Town.