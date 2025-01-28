Peterborough United boss on a 'free hit' for Wigan Athletic team selection plus defensive absentees

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Darren Ferguson has said they he has a free hit over who he selects to face Wigan Athletic tonight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ferguson has told his players that almost all of them would have no cause to be upset if they were not selected after Saturday’s 5-1 thumping at Lincoln City.

Posh will be forced into at least one change as Emmanuel Fernandez will be ruled out due to concussion protocols.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He could be replaced by Oscar Wallin who is back with the squad after being allowed to return to Sweden for some recovery after a busy season for him, both in England and Sweden, for his so far.

Emmanuel Fernandez has been ruled out of the match against Wigan Athletic. Photo: Joe Dent.

Right-back Carl Johnston is also a doubt for the game after being seen icing his calf after Saturday’s match but he has not been ruled out completely.

Jadel Katongo is also expected to miss around three weeks with a calf problem.

Ahead of kick-off, Wigan sit in 16th place on 33 points, six clear of Posh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “When you lose the way we did on Saturday there is not one player that can knock on my door and feel unjust to be left out.

"I’ve got a free hit, apart from maybe two or three.

“They are a team very similar to ourselves with very technical players. They play a way that is easy on the eye and they try and get through the thirds.

“I thought we dominated in the game up there but they were ruthless with the goals they scored.

“We need to show that we have the desire that we are up for the fight.”