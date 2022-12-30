Peterborough United forward goes out on loan until the end of the season
Peterborough United forward David Ajiboye is to return to League Two side Sutton United on loan until the end of the season.
The 24 year-old only moved to Posh from Sutton for an undisclosed fee in the summer. He signed a three-year contract.
The winger has yet to start a League One game. He’s made just four substitute appearances in the third tier, plus three starts and three substitute appearances in other competitions.
Ajiboye will formally join Sutton when the transfer window opens on January 1.
Posh are also expected to let full-back Joe Tomlinson and striker Jack Marriott leave to make room for two new signings, believed to be a left-back and a right-back.