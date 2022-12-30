David Ajiboye in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 24 year-old only moved to Posh from Sutton for an undisclosed fee in the summer. He signed a three-year contract.

The winger has yet to start a League One game. He’s made just four substitute appearances in the third tier, plus three starts and three substitute appearances in other competitions.

Ajiboye will formally join Sutton when the transfer window opens on January 1.