Peterborough United boss hit with an FA charge

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has been charged with an FA rule breach following last Saturday’s 3-2 Championship defeat by Bristol City at the Weston Homes Stadium (October 2).

By Alan Swann
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 4:14 pm
Darren Ferguson.

It’s alleged that Ferguson used abusive/or insulting language towards a match official in or around the tunnel area after the end of the game.

Ferguson has until Monday (October 11) to respond.

Ferguson was unhappy with Premier League referee David Coote’s refusal to award Posh a late penalty for a foul on Harrison Burrows just 60 seconds before City scored their winning goal.

