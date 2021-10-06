Peterborough United boss hit with an FA charge
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has been charged with an FA rule breach following last Saturday’s 3-2 Championship defeat by Bristol City at the Weston Homes Stadium (October 2).
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 4:14 pm
It’s alleged that Ferguson used abusive/or insulting language towards a match official in or around the tunnel area after the end of the game.
Ferguson has until Monday (October 11) to respond.
Ferguson was unhappy with Premier League referee David Coote’s refusal to award Posh a late penalty for a foul on Harrison Burrows just 60 seconds before City scored their winning goal.