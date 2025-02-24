Darren Ferguson with the EFL Trophy in 2024. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson is on course to become the first manager to lift the EFL Trophy on three occasions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ferguson’s two previous successes have also been with Posh in 2014 and 2024.

The only other managers to have been in charge of two Trophy winning campaigns are Lou Macari who achieved it in back-to-back seasons in 1991 and 1992 with Birmingham City and Stoke City respectively, and Steve McMahon who guided Blackpool to glory at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff in 2002 and in 2004.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson also won it as a player in Cardiff with Wrexham in 2005 when he scored in a 2-0 win over Southend United.

Darren Ferguson with the EFL Trophy in 2014. Photo Alan Storer.

If Posh win the Trophy this season they would become just the second team to lift it three times after Bristol City (1986, 2003 & 2015).

Current Posh director of football Barry Fry managed Birmingham City to victory in the 1995 final in front of over 76,000 fans.

Another old Posh boss Dave Booth managed Grimsby Town to success in the first final in 1982. They beat Wimbledon 3-2 at Blundell Park in front of 3,423 fans!