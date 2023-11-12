Posh fans bringing the noise in the Deskgo stand. Photo: David Lowndes.

Last October, 2,244 Cambridge fans were allowed entry into the ground and took up the entirety of the former Moyes End although the match was marred by significant crown trouble outside of the stadium and inside as over £20,000 worth of damage was done to the stand.

This year, the visiting side saw their allocation slashed and only 1612 fans attended, all of whom were housed in the main stand, with the Deskgo opened to home fans.

This contributed to an impressive atmosphere inside the stadium and has increased calls from a number of supporters to permanently make the stand the designated home end in place of the safe standing terrace on the London Road End.

Speaking about the influence of the fans in general and the decision to give the Deskgo to home fans after Posh’s 5-0 win, Darren Ferguson said: “I wasn’t here last year but I know that Cambridge filled that end.

"It was Dawn (Gore, club CEO), who came up with the idea to not give them the end but give them the stand.

It was a brilliant idea because when you’re shooting towards both ends it really does create an advantage.

I even said to PK, try and win the toss because they’ll try and turn you around and then I remembered they can’t.

“It made a big difference, it was a great idea so I’ll get Dawn a bottle of wine for that I think.

"“It was a brilliant performance from the fans as well. I said to the players as half time, kill them off, put them to the sword because the fans will remember this one and they will for a long time. It was really, important for us to break that record and the fans loved it.”