A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with £20,000 worth of damage caused to Peterborough United’s Weston Homes Stadium during their match with Cambridge United at the weekend.

The boy, from South Cambridgeshire was arrested in Cambridge on Monday afternoon. He has since been released from police custody on bail, to return Parkside Police Station in Cambridge on 1 February next year.

The boy is the fourth person to be arrested following trouble at the match, which was the first league derby between the two clubs for more than 20 years.

Police outside the stadium on Saturday

45-year-old Trevor Johnson, of Parson Drove, Wisbech, has been charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 30 November.

A 36-year-old man from Bretton, Peterborough, was arrested on suspicion of public order offences, but was later released without charge.

A 20-year-old man from Bottisham, Cambridge, was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence. He has been released on bail until 29 January.

Investigations to identify people behind the trouble at the match – which included ‘disgusting’ chanting from Posh fans about Simon Dobbin, a U’s fan who died after being attacked at a match, Cambridge fans singing songs about sex offences, pyrotechnics being thrown, criminal damage in the away end – including in offices and toilets – and disorder outside the stadium – are ongoing, involving police and both clubs.

Peterborough United issued an apology to Mr Dobbin’s family following the incidents, and the club has said anyone involved in the chanting is ‘not a supporter’ of the club.

Interim Chief Executive Leighton Mitchell said: “It is important to note that the majority of supporters in attendance behaved well, but as seen too often at football matches, it is the minority that let themselves down and unfortunately that was the case on Saturday.”