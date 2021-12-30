Peterborough United boss expecting a busy January transfer window

Posh boss Darren Ferguson.

But Ferguson won’t get downhearted if the Posh plans don’t come off.

Poor Posh form in the first-half of the Championship season when 23 games have yielded just 19 points has forced the club into action.

Bids for a full-back and a forward went in on Christmas Eve and Posh are hopeful a new player will be unveiled as soon as the transfer window officially opens on January 1. A new player would not be eligible for Monday’s Championship fixture at leaders Bournemouth (January 3).

“There will be no bold statements from me about bringing seven or eight new players in,” Ferguson stated. “We will just try and fill the gaps that need filling.

“It could be a busier January than I’d envisaged, but our points total after 23 games suggests we neeed to get players in. Players will have to go out as well.

“The Covid situation has made things more difficult as clubs might want to hang on to players for longer, but if the worst comes to the worst and things don’t go to plan we will just get on with things as we always have.”

Posh are also believed to be seeking a midfielder and a goalkeeper to bring stiffer competition for current number one Dai Cornell. Teenager Will Blackmore has been understudy to Cornell, but Posh want him to go out on loan for experience.