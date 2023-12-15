Darren Ferguson (centre) with Darragh MacAnthony (left) and Dr Jason Neale. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ferguson welcomed Friday’s news that MacAnthony is again the majority shareholder at Posh after purchasing a significant number of shares from his former partners Dr Jason Neale and Stewart ‘Randy’ Thompson.

MacAnthony handed Ferguson his first managerial job in January, 2007. They’ve split up on three occasions since, but were re-united for a fourth time last January.

"We’ve known each other for 17 years and we’ve always had a fantastic relationship,” Ferguson insisted. “I’ve always said the relationship between chairman and manager is the most important at a football club and ours is very strong.

"To be fair I got on really well with Jason and Randy as well. The chairman was right to recognise their part in getting the club through Covid and winning a promotion together.

"But having the chairman back in control is good for me and good for the club. As a manager I know exactly where I am.

"I haven’t been privy to all the details, but I know a lot of work has gone in the background to make it happen and to get the debt secured.

"The fans should be pleased as well. It’s very rare for someone to own a club for so long and, at a time when there is a lot of debt at football clubs, in my time at the club I’ve never known a staff member or a player to miss a wage payment.

“That’s worth acknowledging even before you talk about the success the club has had with him.

"When I was playing for Wrexham, Peterborough was just a bog standard League Two club, but the chairman has sustained us a top end League One club who have played in the Championship.

"His relationship with the fans is strong, but he sometimes doesn’t get the credit he deserves.”