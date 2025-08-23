Peterborough United boss confident results are about to turn around if his players maintain their current standard

Bradley Ihionvien encourages the crowd after Peterborough United equalised against Bradford. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson is confident that results will start to turn around if his players keep up their current performance levels.

Ferguson was pleased with large parts of his side’s performance on Saturday as they claimed a 1-1 home draw, their first points of the season in their fifth match, with unbeaten Bradford City.

Cian Hayes scored Posh’s first league goal from open play of the season in stoppage time to cancel out Will Swan’s second half opener for ‘The Bantams.’

Ferguson, however, is confident the results are not far away for his side so long as they can find some extra quality and confidence in both boxes. Ferguson also praised the home fans for the way they stuck with and encouraged the team as Posh looked for an equaliser, and then a winner, in the closing stages.

Ferguson said: “The point was the least we deserved. Fair play to the players as they kept going to the end and it reminded me of a lot of old times at London Road. We got the late equaliser and I thought we’d go on and nick it as the place was rocking. We had enough control at the end to go with two strikers.

“We have given away a poor goal again though. Brandon Khela knows he needs to bounce it out to the centre half as we do that every day in training. He’s turned blind into an oncoming press, but he will learn from that. For five minutes after that, we had a wobble, but we did respond well.

“The subs had a real impact, especially the four that come on together. Harley Mills was a good as he’s been, Declan Firth and Cian had a real impact and you can already see what a good player Matt Garbett is.

“For large parts of the game, we were dominant and we’ve just got to keep persevering and, at the top end of the pitch, it’s just that little bit of confidence that is missing.

“A lot of the play was outstanding up to the box, I really enjoyed it. You could see the areas we worked on, the two eights did well, Archie controlled the game and George Nevett was very good again. A lot of stuff was good and if we get that first goal, you will see a different team as the shackles will come off.

“I went with Gustav Lindgren and his movement was good and on another day his first-half deflects in and that gets him going.

“Our fans were great again, they stuck right with us. They could see what we are trying to do. We are not far off turning these results into wins.

“If the players keep doing that then I am convinced we will have a good season. I know things will improve from here. From my experience, I can see we’ve come through a really tough period.We’ve only got one point, but if you get performances like that, they will turn into wins.”

Posh travel to face Exeter City on Saturday (August 30), who were beaten 2-0 away at Northampton Town on Saturday.