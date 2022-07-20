It finished 2-0 to Championship side Luton Town on Tuesday, although there were a few promising displays from Posh players.
Ratings key: 10-Outstanding, 9-Excellent, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor.
1. HARVEY CARTWRIGHT
Beaten on his side of the goal from a 20-yard set-piece for the first Luton goal. Also defeated by a cruel deflection late on, but little to do in between the goals. Has a hefty kick on him and looked comfortable with the ball at his feet. 6.
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
The experienced defender didn't look at his sharpest on his return from a knee injury. Little seen of the attacking dash he can deliver from the right-back position 6.
3. HARRISON BURROWS
It's strange to see the local youngster in the left-back slot given what was said about his attacking prowess at the start of the summer. Predictably his best work came when in advanced positions with one fierce shot that was well-saved in the first-half and then one delicious cross that received no takers in the second half. 6.5.
4. FRANKIE KENT
Played solidly until turning a cross past his own goalkeeper late on. Took a safety first approach to most of his defending 7.
