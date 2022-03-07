Peterborough United auction off Manchester City FA Cup shirts in support of Ukraine
Peterborough United are auctioning off match-worn shirts from their recent FA Cup fifth round clash against Manchester City to raise money to support the people of Ukraine.
On Tuesday (March 2), Posh captain for the night, Frankie Kent, walked out onto the pitch holding a Ukrainian flag along with City skipper and Ukrainian international Oleksandr Zinchenko.
There was also support shown for the country from the crowd before the game as mascot Peter Burrow paraded the country’s flag around the pitch.
Posh put up a strong performance on the night and frustrated City for an hour before the champions of England managed to record a 2-0 win.
The shirts worn by many of the Posh players for that match will now be auctioned off and all the proceeds will be sent to St Olga Ukrainian Catholic Church in Woodston.
The church has been coordinating donations to be sent to those affected by the Russian invasion since the beginning of the conflict and has been inundated with donations.
The shirts were put live on Ebay on Monday and will be available for bids for a week.
To view the auctions, click here.
