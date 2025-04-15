Peterborough United at Wembley: 62 more great pictures from fans celebrating Posh's Vertu Trophy win

By Stephen Briggs
Published 15th Apr 2025, 15:11 BST
Fans still revelling in Wembley win

A couple of days may have passed since Posh claimed the Vertu Trophy win for the second time in two years – but fans are still celebrating the underdog win.

Around 19,000 Posh fans made the journey down Wembley Way for the big final – where despite Birmingham’s favourite status, Peterborough United took the win.

The Peterborough Telegraph has been sent dozens of pictures from fans from the big day – and here is part 2 of our gallery of photos sent in by fans.

You can see part one here : Posh Fans at Wembley: Your best pictures of another incredible day for Peterborough United as they win the Vertu Trophy AGAIN and Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes’ best fan pictures here: Our best fans pictures as holders Peterborough United stun Birmingham City to retain the Vertu Trophy at Wembley

Carl Johnson sent this picture in of celebrations at Wembley

1. Posh fans at Wembley

Chris Wiggin sent this photo from Wembley

2. Posh fans at Wembley

Monika Lazarska sent this photo of a fan soaking up the atmosphere

3. Posh fans at Wembley

Rebecca Withers sent this photo in of a fan preparing for the big match

4. Posh fans at Wembley

