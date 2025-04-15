Peterborough United at Wembley: 62 more great pictures from fans celebrating Posh's Vertu Trophy win

A couple of days may have passed since Posh claimed the Vertu Trophy win for the second time in two years – but fans are still celebrating the underdog win.
Around 19,000 Posh fans made the journey down Wembley Way for the big final – where despite Birmingham’s favourite status, Peterborough United took the win.
The Peterborough Telegraph has been sent dozens of pictures from fans from the big day – and here is part 2 of our gallery of photos sent in by fans.
