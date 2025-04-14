Posh Fans at Wembley: Your best pictures of another incredible day for Peterborough United as they win the Vertu Trophy AGAIN

By Stephen Briggs
Published 14th Apr 2025, 15:19 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 15:52 BST
Thousands of Posh fans celebrated the club winning the trophy for a second year in a row at Wembley

From babes in arms to grandparents, Posh fans were on the march to Wembley on Sunday – and left celebrating another triumph on the most famous stage of them all.

Peterborough United’s 2-0 win over Birmingham City will go down as one of the greatest days in the club’s history, and thousands of fans were on hand to witness THAT free kick from Harley Mills, and captain fantastic Hector Kyprianou’s stunning finish to bring the Vertu Trophy back to London Road.

The Peterborough Telegraph asked fans to send in their pictures of their day at Wembley – and we were not disappointed, with scores of photos and selfies being sent in.

Here are a selection of those pictures – we will have more on Tuesday, April 15.

A huge thank you to everyone who sent in a picture

Lauren Polkey sent us this great picture from Sunday's final

1. Posh fans at Wembley

Lauren Polkey sent us this great picture from Sunday's final Photo: PT reader

Photo Sales
Victoria Haynes sent this photo of the winning moment

2. Posh fans at Wembley

Victoria Haynes sent this photo of the winning moment Photo: PT reader

Photo Sales
Sarah Leuty sent this photo of the Holbeach youngsters underneath the arch

3. Posh fans at Wembley

Sarah Leuty sent this photo of the Holbeach youngsters underneath the arch Photo: PT reader

Photo Sales
The Neal family had a great time on Wembley Way

4. Posh fans at Wembley

The Neal family had a great time on Wembley Way Photo: PT reader

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 18
Next Page
Related topics:WembleyPeterborough TelegraphBirmingham City
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice