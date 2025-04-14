From babes in arms to grandparents, Posh fans were on the march to Wembley on Sunday – and left celebrating another triumph on the most famous stage of them all.

Peterborough United’s 2-0 win over Birmingham City will go down as one of the greatest days in the club’s history, and thousands of fans were on hand to witness THAT free kick from Harley Mills, and captain fantastic Hector Kyprianou’s stunning finish to bring the Vertu Trophy back to London Road.

The Peterborough Telegraph asked fans to send in their pictures of their day at Wembley – and we were not disappointed, with scores of photos and selfies being sent in.

Here are a selection of those pictures – we will have more on Tuesday, April 15.

A huge thank you to everyone who sent in a picture

1 . Posh fans at Wembley Lauren Polkey sent us this great picture from Sunday's final Photo: PT reader Photo Sales

2 . Posh fans at Wembley Victoria Haynes sent this photo of the winning moment Photo: PT reader Photo Sales

3 . Posh fans at Wembley Sarah Leuty sent this photo of the Holbeach youngsters underneath the arch Photo: PT reader Photo Sales