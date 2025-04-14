Peterborough United delivered a brilliant performance to stun Birmingham City and lift the EFL Trophy for the second season in succession.Peterborough United delivered a brilliant performance to stun Birmingham City and lift the EFL Trophy for the second season in succession.
Our best fans pictures as holders Peterborough United stun Birmingham City to retain the Vertu Trophy at Wembley

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 13th Apr 2025, 19:56 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 07:04 BST

Posh have done it again.

Darren Ferguson’s brilliant boys once again rose to the occasion to win at Wembley and retain their EFL Trophy after a 2-0 win over League One winners Birmingham City.

The side were roared on to glory by an army of Posh fans who had travelled to North London from all corners of the land to see their side triumph.

And first half goals from Harley Mills and Hector Kyprianou sealed a famous victory that will live long in the memory in front of 71,722 fans.

It is of course the second year in a row that the fans have seen Posh do the business at Wembley after winning last year’s competition against Wycombe Wanderers.

It’s the perfect reward for the loyal fans who have stuck with Posh during some difficult times this campaign.

Here are just some of the fans who watched Posh do the club and the city proud, taken by our man David Lowndes. Take a look and see how many familiar faces you can spot.

