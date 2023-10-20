David Ajiboye. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh do have a doubt about fringe player Jadel Katongo ahead of Saturday’s stern League One test at home to Wycombe Wanderers, but otherwise there’s a clean bill of health throughout the squad.

Winger Kwame Poku came a fitness test on Thursday and will battle with David Ajiboye for the spot on the right of the Posh front three for the team’s first game in a fortnight.

"It’s a hefty scheduled now with seven games in three weeks,” Posh manager Darren Ferguson admitted. “But we’ve used the break well and we are ready to go again.

Jadel Katongo (left).

"We drained some more fluid from Kwame’s knee and trained on Thursday and looked really good. If there’s no reaction overnight I have a tough decision to make given David’s display last time out against Lincoln.

"We did well in that game apart from a 20 minute spell when we over-complicated things, but Wycombe will present a very different test.

"They are under a different manager these days, but not a lot has changed judging by the videos we have watched.

"They are similar to what they’ve always been. They have a fantastic team spirit and great togetherness and they are very hard to play against.

"They have a lot of experience, but they have a bit more depth to their squad now, particularly in forward positions.

"We will certainly have to be good at what we like to do to get the better of them. We will have to be good on the ball.”

After the Wycombe game Posh tackle Port Vale (away, on Tuesday, October 24), Blackpool (away, October 28), Spurs U21s (home, October 31), Salford (home, November 4), Wigan (away, November 7), Cambridge (home, November 11). The scheduled game at Exeter City on November 18 will probably get postponed because of international calls.

Manchester City defender Katongo returned from England duty this week with a slight groin issue.

Jacob Wakeling will be in the matchday squad tomorrow, but fellow forward, and fellow summer signing, Malik Mothersille will have to wait for some first-team action.

"Malik looks impressive,” Ferguson added. “But he will get 60 minutes for the under 21s at Crewe on Monday and then we will take it from there with him.

"Jacob is enjoying it with us. He’s done fine, but just needs to tidy little things up a bit. His best position is centre forward, but of course we signed him thinking Jonson Clarke-Harris was leaving.”

