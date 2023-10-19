News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United manager will never forget the support he received during a tough and sad time

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson insists he will never the forget the support he received during a tough personal time.
By Alan Swann
Published 19th Oct 2023, 15:41 BST- 1 min read
Ferguson’s mother, Lady Cathy Ferguson, passed away earlier this month. The Posh boss took charge of the 2-0 League One home win over Lincoln City the following day before taking some time away from the club.

And during the Lincoln game the Posh fans burst into a round of applause to show their support for the manager.

After the game the players dedicated the performance and the result to their gaffer

Posh boss Darren Ferguson claps the supporters after they show their support for him during the win over Lincoln City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Posh boss Darren Ferguson claps the supporters after they show their support for him during the win over Lincoln City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Posh boss Darren Ferguson claps the supporters after they show their support for him during the win over Lincoln City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
"It’s been a tough time,” Ferguson admitted. “But the support I’ve received from everyone at the club from the chairman down is something I will never forget.

"The fans were superb during the Lincoln game and I won’t forget that either.”

Ferguson took a step back from media duties in the last fortnight, but conducted a pre-match press conference on Thursday.

Posh host Wycombe Wanderers in a League One match on Saturday.

