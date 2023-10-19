Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ferguson’s mother, Lady Cathy Ferguson, passed away earlier this month. The Posh boss took charge of the 2-0 League One home win over Lincoln City the following day before taking some time away from the club.

And during the Lincoln game the Posh fans burst into a round of applause to show their support for the manager.

After the game the players dedicated the performance and the result to their gaffer

Posh boss Darren Ferguson claps the supporters after they show their support for him during the win over Lincoln City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"It’s been a tough time,” Ferguson admitted. “But the support I’ve received from everyone at the club from the chairman down is something I will never forget.

"The fans were superb during the Lincoln game and I won’t forget that either.”

Ferguson took a step back from media duties in the last fortnight, but conducted a pre-match press conference on Thursday.