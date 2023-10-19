Peterborough United manager will never forget the support he received during a tough and sad time
Ferguson’s mother, Lady Cathy Ferguson, passed away earlier this month. The Posh boss took charge of the 2-0 League One home win over Lincoln City the following day before taking some time away from the club.
And during the Lincoln game the Posh fans burst into a round of applause to show their support for the manager.
After the game the players dedicated the performance and the result to their gaffer
"It’s been a tough time,” Ferguson admitted. “But the support I’ve received from everyone at the club from the chairman down is something I will never forget.
"The fans were superb during the Lincoln game and I won’t forget that either.”
Ferguson took a step back from media duties in the last fortnight, but conducted a pre-match press conference on Thursday.
Posh host Wycombe Wanderers in a League One match on Saturday.