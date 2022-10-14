Posh boss Grant McCann. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

McCan has been pleased with the form of his players during a run of 10 points from four games which has propelled Posh up to fourth place in League One.

The last two home matches at home to struggling sides Burton Albion and Forest Green Rovers saw Posh excel in 30-minute spells when scoring chance after scoring chance was created. Forest Green were blown away, but Burton hung on and eventually salvaged a draw.

Posh have a much tougher match at under-achieving Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday so they will need to be better for longer to keep an impressive run going.

"I’ve been pleased with how we responded to a bad run of results in the last few weeks,” McCann said. “What we saw in the last two matches were high-standard spells of football when we were clinical against Forest Green, but not against Burton.

"We started both games slowly which can happen against teams who sit deep, but we created enough chances to win both games comfortably.

"What I’d like to see now are longer spells of domination and when we are dominant we have to take our chances to kill teams off.

"It’s easier said than done because we are playing good teams with good managers and that will be the case again at Wycombe.

"They probably don’t have as many points as they would have liked, but they will be one of many teams who fancy finishing in the top six this season.

"They have some good, experienced players in their squad and they clearly play hard for their manager so we are in no doubt it will be a tough game, but we have prepped well.”

There’s a four-point gap between Posh and third-placed Sheffield Wednesday so McCann’s men can’t climb any higher in the League One table tomorrow.

If they drop points fifth-placed Portsmouth (away to Charlton on Monday) are waiting to pounce. Seventh-placed Bolton host sixth-placed Barnsley tomorrow.