Kwame Poku in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Poku missed the 4-1 win over Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday with a niggle and it was hoped he would return for the trip to Adams Park, but Posh have decided to save him for the trip to Oxford United on October 22. He won’t be involved in the EFL Trophy game at Wycombe next Tuesday either.

MIdfielder Ben Thompson also missed the game against Forest Green because of illness, but he is back in the matchday squad, although he is unlikely to displace Harrison Burrows from the starting line-up.

Thompson’s presence on the substitutes’ bench could mean no place in the 18-man squad for Ephron Mason-Clark, David Ajiboye or Joel Randall, while on-loan centre-back Kell Watts could also miss out. He could start the Trophy game at Adams Park as he continues to build his fitness following a long injury lay off.

"Kwame isn’t ready for Saturday,” Posh boss Grant McCann said. “He probably could play on Tuesday, but we won’t use him in that game so he will definitely be able for the following Saturday.

"We have good options with Joe Ward able to play in Kwame’s position.

"We will be patient with Mason, David and Joel as we were patient with Kwame when we first came in and I wouldn’t be surprised if they all took off as well.

"They’ve been unlucky really. Joel has been unlucky because of the form of Ricky-Jade Jones, while Kwame’s form has restricted the chances for Ephron and David. We think a lot of all three of them and their time will come.

"Kell is ready to play. We called him up for the Forest Green game after Ben Thompson dropped out, but I was never likely to use him. He was very good around the group though. You could tell from the way he spoke in the dressing room that he was a good communicator and a player who knows what it takes to win promotion from League One.”

Top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris is expected to again lead the forward line after reaching 10 goals for the season in his 13th League One match against Forest Green. Jack Marriott will again have to settle for a place on the substitutes’ bench.