Peterborough United are discussing transfer targets, but fans will need to stay patient

Peterborough United are under no obligation to sell players before they make new signings.
By Alan Swann
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read
Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh director of football Barry Fry and first-team boss Darren Ferguson are currently working their way through the manager’s target list.

But Posh fans might need to show patience before they can peoperly assess what will be a new-look playing squad for the 2023-24 League One campaign.

“The manager has a list of targets which covers pretty much every position,” Fry revealed. “We had meetings last week and we have more meetings this week.

"I doubt much will happen in the very near future though. We certainly don’t have to sell players before we can sign new ones, but negotiations take time and we have to make sure we get the right players.”

If the players currently available for transfer all leave London Road, Posh will need a couple of full-backs and centre-backs, plus midfielders and a central striker.

Posh have been linked with a move for 27 year-old centre-back Lloyd Jones who will leave Cambridge United this summer.

Posh players are due back from their summer break on June 24.

Posh transfer link

