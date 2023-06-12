Peterborough United linked with former Cambridge United and Northampton Town defender
Jones has been released by ‘the Us’ despite winning four player-of-the-season awards for a club who escaped relegation from League One on the final day of last season.
Respected national journalist Alan Nixon reported on Monday that Posh and League One rivals Wycombe Wanderers are pursuing Jones.
Posh will need a couple of centre-backs if they sell transfer-listed pair Josh Knight and Frankie Kent, but Jones’ age could count against him.
Posh have yet to respond to a request for comment.
The 27 year-old became something of a cult hero at Posh after scoring the own goal that delivered a 1-0 win for Grant McCann’s side in the first Football League meeting with Cambridge for over 20 years at London Road last October.
Posh fans promptly hi-jacked a player-of-the-month poll organised by the Cambridge United media team to ensure Jones won!
Jones was raised in Liverpool’s Academy and was sent out on loan to several clubs before joining Luton Town in 2018. Cambridge signed him from Northampton in June 2021.
He played 69 times for Cambridge, scoring four goals at the right end.