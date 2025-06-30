Peterborough United and new goalkeeper Alex Bass could be a match made in heaven

Alex Bass in his Portsmouth days (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images).

New goalkeeper Alex Bass believes Peterborough United can be the perfect fit for his skills.

The 27 year-old became the fifth signing of Peterborough United’s summer on Monday. Posh have paid Notts County a ‘substantial’ six figure sum for a goalkeeper who compiled some impressive statistics in League Two last season, including 13 clean sheets in 43 appearances.

The most Posh have paid for a goalkeeper is £400k for Joe Lewis from Norwich City in January, 2008. It’s understood Bass has not cost Posh that much.

Bass was informed of Posh interest on Saturday which was also the day of his marriage.

"Hopefully the marriage and the move both last a long time,” Bass joked in an interview on the Posh Plus service. “As soon as I found out about the opportunity to come here I really wanted to take it. It really appealed to me and hopefully we will have a successful season together

“I’ve viewed the club’s project from afar. It’s a very similar style of play to Notts County’s and the clubs are also very similar in how they are run. It should be a perfect fit for me and it's up to me to grab the opportunity.

"I feel my season at County has set me up for this move. Unfortunately we didn’t get the promotion we wanted, but I showed what I can do while I was there. I feel I’m ready for this opportunity. Goalkeeper can be a very tough position to play at times, but I thrive off that. I like to get the ball down and play and I can’t wait to get to know the lads better and understand how they all like to play.

"Turning up in time for a training camp is great. There’s no better way to get to know people and to make new friendships.”

Posh have already confirmed Bass will be the number one goalkeeper. Will Blackmore is likely to be his understudy with transfer-listed Nicholas Bilokapic expected to be encouraged to move on for regular game time.