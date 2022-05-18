Peterborough hope to keep hold of star midfielder by placing him under £10m price tag

Peterborough unfortunately ended their 2021/22 season with a relegation into League One but, despite the circumstances, the Posh completed a complete thumping in their final match.

Peterborough beat Blackpool 5-0 to end a disappointing season on a high and give their fans something to look forward to next season.

Their last win came on 18 April, when Posh secured a 2-0 win over Barnsley but a total of 27 defeats this season ensured that Peterborough would be heading down in the EFL leagues for next year.

The Club will now have to look to secure their players ahead of next season with clubs soon to released their list of retained players and those who will be left free.

Ahead of their next season in League One, Posh will look to invest in a goalkeeper, full-backs, and central midfielders to strengthen their squad.

With much to ponder ahead of the summer transfer window, take a look at the latest news from the Championship, including Peterborough and their former second-tier rivals.

Peterborough United are said to be holding out for a whopping £10m for key midfielder Jack Taylor. The club's director of football, Barry Fry, has claimed it would take a bid of at least that figure to consider selling, and that it "isn't going to happen. (Peterborough Telegraph)

