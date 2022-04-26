Co-owners Dr Jason Neale (left) and Stewart 'Randy' Thompson (right) flank Posh manager Grant McCann.

Thompson took to social media on Tuesday morning to make his feelings known after reading some of the criticism aimed at the club’s owners since the drop back to League One was confirmed on Saturday.

Thompson, who apologised for his part in a failed campaign, said: “Trolls/ honest fans wondering where the owners are regarding the relegation. There really isn't a point commenting on social (media) as opinions are set and my soundbite doesnt change that.

"Fans don’t want to be reminded no one loses more than we (the owners) do when it doesn't come together and we have said repeatedly that our top recruits (targets) didn't want to play here. Want us to say it again? We laid out a broad platform that included youth development because the budget isn't there with our fan base for large transfers in, and a long term support for management.

“We laid out a plan and we were unlucky, some pieces didn't fit or work and untimely injuries at the front end put us behind. None of us want to be here but if you need a ‘sorry’ I’ll put up the hand for what I control. I thought we were good enough and end of year run says we weren't wrong.