Posh striker Jack Marriott and manager Grant McCann applaud the Posh fans.

BettingOdds.com produced a study using an algorithm that broke down team value into individual positions (goalkeeper/defence/midfield/attack) to produce an average weighted score (the four average values of each individual positional field ranked in ascending order, combined and divided to produce an average) and measured it against their final position in Championship for 2021/22.

As a result, Luton Town - still in contention for promotion - can rightly claim to be the best performing Championship team based on the difference between ‘predicted position’ and ‘final position’, as they finished 13.5 places above where they should have been expected to based on the value of their players. The team they face in a play-offf semi-final on Monday, Huddersfield Town, finished directly below them, recording a better position by a score of 10.25.

The worst performing team out of the 24 was Birmingham City who finished 9.5 places below where their squad value placed them.

As for Posh, they finished 22nd when their predicted position based on squad value was 23.75/24 so a positive difference of 1.75, better than promoted clubs Fulham and Bournemouth. Their total team value was given at £10.40m for 29 players, an average of £0.36million. The positional Posh values were rated: goalkeepers £0.20m (23/24), defence £0.43m (24/24), midfield £0.38m (24/24), Forwards £0.32m (24/24).