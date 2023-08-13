Jones was the victim of a strong sliding challenge from Charlton's Lloyd Jones in the first half of Posh’s 1-0 win that pictures later showed made contact with the Posh man right on the back of the knee.

Ferguson was booked for his protests as referee Lee Swabey gave just a yellow card.

The booking followed the one he picked up at Reading on the opening day and puts the Posh boss just two more cautions away from a one-game touchline ban already. On that day, Ferguson claimed he was booked for throwing his water bottle down when Posh lost possession.

Lloyd Jones was only booked for this challenge on Ricky-Jade Jones. Photo: Joe Dent.

While not blaming the referees, Ferguson has expressed his frustration at the new directive and his own actions.

He said: “I’ve been booked for the new rule. I thought it was a red and that’s what I was saying. I’ve shown the imaginary card and because of that I’ve been booked.

"Perhaps I need to learn, it’s difficult because I’m passionate. I don’t think I go overboard at all.

"I said to the ref, can I saw anything? and he said ‘not really.’ I feel sorry for them because they’re doing their job and abiding by the rules. There was ten bookings and both managers in that game, either it’s going to have to change- which it won’t- or we’ll have to learn quickly.

“I’m disappointed I’ve got two bookings. I’m going to argue they shouldn’t have been bookings but I need to be mindful of that, perhaps I need to control myself a little bit more.