On Saturday, Posh picked up their second league win on the season to go along with progress in the EFL Cup against Swindon on Tuesday night.

Hector Kyprianou’s first half strike - which followed a lovely, flowing Posh move - was enough for Posh to claim a 1-0 victory as they once again showed their stubborn side to shut out their visitors, who gained momentum in the second half.

Posh are one of four teams to have started the League One season with two wins.

Jonson Clarke-Harris hit the post for Posh in the closing stages. Photo: Joe Dent.

The perfect start to the campaign has pleased Ferguson, especially because of what it has taken for the players who were at the club last season to recover from squandering a 4-0 lead from the opening leg of the play-off semi final against Sheffield Wednesday.

Ferguson said: “I’m very pleased. It’s two wins from two games, two clean sheets and we got through in the cup. It’s been a good week.

“The back five have gelled together well and you have to give the players credit - particularly the ones here last year - to recover in the way we have. It was an almighty blow the way we ended last season, but we’ve got our heads down and recovered. This lot will have a right go and never stop running and the fans will appreciate that.

“We’re getting there bit by bit, there are parts that are really good and parts we need to do better, but that does not surprise me.

"What I really like is that we are digging results out. When we’re being put under pressure we’re not going under. That’s a marvellous quality to have. It’s the most important ingredient you need to have if you want to be successfu.”

Ferguson was pleased to see his side beat the Addicks but admitted that it was not a perfect performance, particularly as his side did not make the game safe, something Posh had plenty of opportunities to do, especially in the closing stages.

Ferguson added: “We controlled the majority of the first half, but we weren’t brave enough. We didn’t break the lines enough. The centre halves - Ronnie in particular - needed to step in with the ball, but it was a fantastic goal.

“It was very well worked in transition - it was bang, bang goal. It was a great weight of pass from Joel Randall. Hector just had to walk onto it and put it into the net. It looks easy but it’s not. As soon as I came back I thought Hector was one I could work with and really develop as he’s a great kid.

“We deserved to be in the lead and it could have been three because the two chances from corners before that were big, big ones.

“In the second half, we were careless in possession, we gave the ball back to them too much. They kept getting their wing-backs one-on-one because of that. We didn’t look after the ball well enough and they got a bit of momentum. They didn’t have many clearcut chances though, but the change of shape helped us and the subs were very good again.

“Towards the end we could have scored three. They are real chances, but they came because Kabby and Jonno together got us up the pitch. We had to score, but we managed injury time very well.”