Oxford United boss Des Buckingham believes his side can nullify the attacking threat of Peterborough United in Saturday’s big League One match at the Weston Homes Stadium (3pm).

Craig Mackail-Smith celebrates his 100th Posh goal in a game against Oxford in 2017. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Third-placed Oxford have kept clean sheets in their last three competitive matches, at home to second-placed Bolton Wanderers and in cup matches against lower league opponents Grimsby Town and Forest Green Rovers.

But playing a Posh team in rampant form at home should present a tougher test.

"Bolton was the last league game and I thought we played extremely well in that,” Buckingham told the Oxford Mail. “And we’re expecting a very similar test against Peterborough.

Action from Posh v Oxford last season, Photo: David Lowndes.

“They’ve got a very good team that has been together for a long period of time, and the manager has been there for a very long period.

“We’ll prepare as well as we did for Bolton, and we’re looking forward to picking back up in the league.

“We’ve had three clean sheets consecutively, so hopefully we’re as well-drilled and set-up defensively as we need to be, because we know the threats they pose.

“But also, we know the players we have and how threatening we can be, and we’ve shown that in each of the last three games that we’ve played, so we’ll certainly look to do that again at Peterborough.

“From what we’ve seen so far, and what they’ve been able to do, I’d certainly say they’ll be up and amongst it.

“It’s another good test for us and gives us an idea to see where we are. We’ve done well up to this point, but it’s important we continue to compete with and challenge these teams if we’re to finish where we all want to finish.

“You don’t want to give teams that you know will be up and around there at the end of the season any more points to their advantage.”

THE BOSS

​Des Buckingham was appointed head coach at the Kassam Stadium last month which represented a return to his roots as his first coaching job had been at the Oxford Academy.

Since then the 38 year-old has managed in New Zealand, Australia and then India before pitching up at Oxford. His previous job had been with Mumbai City who he led to the Indian Super League title and a place in the Asian Super League.

THE PLAYERS

The Us have injury problems with winger Marcus Browne and forward Kyle Edwards both ruled out until at least the new year. Left-back Greg Leigh, who is remarkably the club’s top scorer with five goals, is another expected absentee.

On-loan Brighton goalkeeper James Beadle is an England Under 20 teammate of Ronnie Edwards, while speedy winger Stanley Mills, the son of former England international full-back Danny Mills, is on loan from Everton.

Gifted midfielder Cameron Brannagan, a regular thorn in Posh’s side, is still with Oxford.

FIXTURESFifth-placed Posh v third-placed Oxford is not the only big match in League One in this batch of fixtures. ​On Monday, live on Sky, leaders Portsmouth take on second-placed Bolton Wanderers at Fratton Park.

Oxford play their game in hand on Posh at Reading next Tuesday (December 12).

Other matches for current promotion candidates see Stevenage travel to Burton, Derby at Orient and Barnsley visit Reading, while Blackpool are at home to Carlisle.

PAST MATCHES

​Oxford, who were close to the League One relegation zone at the time, played for a 0-0 draw at London Road late last season and got one.

Oxford have won five and lost six of 18 Football League meetings with Posh at London Road.

They last won this fixture in September, 2017 when they scored four times in the second-half after Jack Marriott had given Posh the lead before the break.

In March 2017 Craig Mackail-Smith claimed his 100th Posh goal in the 90th minute of a 2-1 home loss to Oxford.

REFEREE

Championship referee James Linington is the man in the middle at London Road on Saturday.

Last weekend he gave a shocking penalty decision in favour of Sunderland at Millwall which might explain his demotion.

Linington dished out two red cards and 10 yellows when Posh lost 1-0 at Derby in the Championship in February 2022.

Darren Ferguson quit the following day.

ODDS

Posh are odds on at 10-11 with Sky Bet to win Saturday’s big game.