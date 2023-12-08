Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has warned his players and the club’s fans not to expect a repeat of the last two home games in League One when Oxford United visit the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

Posh have accumulated the most points per game at home (20 in 9 matches) in League One so far this season and conceded just seven goals, four of them in one crazy 15-minute spell against Derby County.

Posh have won their last two League One home games by an aggregate of 9-0 against Cambridge (5-0) and Burton Albion (4-0), but third-placed Oxford will present a far greater challenge, even though they have yet to win a league game under new boss Des Buckingham. He replaced Liam Manning joined Championship side Bristol City after steering Oxford into the top two in League One.

"Strong home form is important to any promotion challenger,” Ferguson insisted. “But the game this week won’t be anything like the last two matches.

"Oxford are a very good side. They finished last season with good momentum under Liam which they had to do as they were fighting against relegation, but they’ve carried that momentum into this season.

"They signed some good players in the summer, some really good ones on loan, but they also have a lot of players who are experienced at League One level.

"Not a lot has changed under the new manager. I’ve watched a lot of their games and they are well organised, they have good quality and they are a real threat on the counter attack which we will have to watch.

"Oxford are always a very hard challenge at this level, but we are playing well. The players are happy which is important and you can see the belief in each other growing as well.

"We have some impressive home stats, including defensively, because we have kept the ball so well. We’ve also kept a good shape in and out of possession and our counter pressing has been much better. We’ve also become better at not conceding from set pieces.

“We’ve also shown a lot of character and we want teams to come to our place knowing how strong we are here and they then might get a psychological issue about coming here.”