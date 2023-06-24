Jevani Brown (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

It’s a fact that’s caused some angst among Posh fans, and presumably the supporters of Carlisle United, Cheltenham, Fleetwood Town, Reading Shrewsbury Town, Wigan Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers as their clubs have also yet to recruit.

But Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony is relaxed about a situation that is expected to change when existing player contracts expire on June 30.

Anyway take a look at the 41 players signed by League One clubs since the end of last season – 35 of them were free transfers – and ask youself if you’d have wanted any of them at Posh?

Goalkeeper Harry Isted possibly, and the Callum Elder of a couple of years ago definitely, but the rest don’t leap of the page as signing coups. I even think Joe Ward had run his course at Posh.

The latest transfer rumours include former Posh youth team player Jevani Brown joining Bristol Rovers once the court case which prompted Exeter City to cut ties with the forward is concluded this summer.

League One signings

BARNSLEY (1)

Kacper Lopata (Woking, free)

BLACKPOOL (1)

Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic, free)

BOLTON WANDERERS (4)

Nathan Baxter (Chelsea, free)

Joel Coleman (Ipswich Town, free)

Josh Dacres-Cogley (Tranmere Rovers, free)

Dan Nlundulu (Southampton, undisclosed)

BRISTOL ROVERS (2)Luke Thomas (Barnsley, free).

James Wilson (Plymouth, free)

BURTON ALBION (2)

Josh Gordon (Barrow, free)

Cole Stockton (Morecambe, free)

CAMBRIDGE UNITED (1)

Jack Stevens (Oxford United, free)

CHARLTON ATHLETIC (1)

Harry Isted (Luton, free).

DERBY COUNTY (4)

Callum Elder (Hull City, free)

Curtis Nelson (Blackpool, free)

Josh Vickers (Rotherham United, free)

Joe Ward (Peterborough United, free)

EXETER CITY (1)

Vincent Harper (Eastleigh, undisclosed)

LEYTON ORIENT (1)

Max Sanders (Lincoln City, free)

LINCOLN CITY (3)

Lukas Jensen (Burnley, free)

Alistair Smith (Sutton United, free)

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild (Portsmouth, undisclosed)

NORTHAMPTON TOWN (1)

Patrick Brough (Barrow, free)

OXFORD UNITED (4)

James Beadle (Brighton & Hove Albion, loan)

Josh McEachran (MK Dons, free)

Ruben Rodrigues (Notts County, free)

Jordan Thorniley (Blackpool, free)

PORTSMOUTH (6)

Terry Devlin (Glentoran, undisclosed)

Will Norris (Burnley, free)

Christian Saydee (Bournemouth, undisclosed)

Anthony Scully (Wigan Athletic, undisclosed)

Conor Shaughnessy (Burton Albion, free)

Ben Stevenson (Forest Green Rovers, free)

PORT VALE (3)

Alex Iacovitti (Ross County, free)

Connor Ripley (Morecambe, free)

Tom Sang (Cardiff City, free)

STEVENAGE (6)

Harry Anderson (Bristol Rovers, free)

Nick Freeman (Wycombe Wanderers, free)

Alex MacDonald (Gillingham, free)

Louis Thompson (Portsmouth, free)

Nathan Thompson (Peterborough United, free)