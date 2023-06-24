Posh fans are frustrated not to see a single new signing arrive at the Weston Homes Stadium since the end of last season, despite a much trumpeted reboot of the playing squad.

Posh also transfer-listed nine senior players, none of whom have yet left the club.

Portsmouth made their sixth signing of the close season this week, while Cambridge United and Bristol Rovers confirmed their first new arrivals.

From the left, Oliver Norburn, Jeando Fuchs and Joel Randall during Posh pre-season training. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Derby County have made four signings this week and have been heavily linked with a move for former Posh striker Conor Washington.

But MacAnthony said on his Twitter account last night: “It’s all in hand and don’t forget we still have a squad that finished top six plus blossoming youngsters also added. There are some good additions to come. We will have a productive window.”

MacAnthony also revealed Posh have closed doors pre-season friendlies planned at a Championship club and against a Premier League side while the club are away at St George’s Park from July 10.

Posh, whose players completed a second day of pre-season training on Friday, also have scheduled friendlies at Stamford AFC on July 8 and Colchester on July 22. Posh host Birmingham City in a friendly on July 29 when club director of football Barry Fry will be honoured by the FA for completing 50 continuous years in football – he’s actually in his 64th season!

Transfer-listed Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris on the run. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

