Dwight Gayle in action for Posh at Leeds United. Photo Alan Storer.

One of the great Peterborough United strikers has announced his intention to retire at the end of the season.

Dwight Gayle delivered the news before he scored the winning goal for Hibernian in a Scottish Premier League derby at Hearts on Boxing Day. The 35 year-old has been battling against fitness issues all season.

Gayle said: “My body’s starting to break down a bit and it’s likely I might pack it in. It’s just a whole heap of things really. You’re not able to generate the same speed and power as other people. From game to game it’s hard to recover as quickly as before. I’ve always wanted to play, do what I can to help out the team and when you feel like you’re not really able to do that, then that’s sort of a difficult time.

“I’d love to play forever, but with injuries and stuff like that, your body starts to pick up stuff that you probably need to think about. It’s not just muscle injuries, other things as well that could prevent you in later life, maybe playing in the garden with your kids and stuff like that. These are things I need to take into consideration.

“I’ve been thinking like this in terms of the enjoyment for the last two years now, where before each game you’re just thinking that this is potentially one of your last ones, so to try and enjoy it for what you can. At the moment I’m just focused on helping the team in whichever way I can and trying to get out there to help them, so I’ll always be available for selection.”

Gayle only played 29 times for Posh following a big money move from National League Dagenham & Redbridge in the 2012-13 season. He scored 13 goals as Darren Ferguson's side almost pulled of a great escape from Championship relegation. He joined Crystal Palace for £6 million that summer and went on to make a £10 million move to Newcastle United. He played for West Brom, Stoke and Derby before signing a one-year deal with Hibs.

Former Posh winger Ephron Mason-Clark continued his excellent recent form for Coventry City as the Sky Blues thumped Plymouth Argyle 4-0 in the Championship on Boxing Day. Mason-Clark scored and claimed an assist as Coventry scored four first-half goals.

Ex-Posh midfielder Gwion Edwards scored a vital goal in a battle between the bottom two in League Two. Edwards bagged the only goal for Morecambe in a 1-0 win at Carlisle United.

And in the same division Ben Thompson, a midfielder who spent a season at Posh recently, scored with an excellent free kick as Bromley saw of Newport County 5-2.

LOAN WATCH Kabongo Tshimanga played 68 minutes in Swindon Town’s fine 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon in League Two.

Jacob Wakeling didn’t feature in Gillingham’s 2-0 defeat at Colchester United in League Two.

Pemi Aderoju played 45 minutes of Boston United’s 1-0 National League defeat at home to Solihull Moors.

Romoney Crichlow played 68 minutes of a shock 4-2 National League defeat at home to lowly Braintree.

York City’s National League game at Oldham was postponed. David Ajiboye is at York.