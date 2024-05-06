Posh trail 1-0 after Saturday’s first leg so they will need a mighty effort to reach Wembley for the second time this season.
Here’s hoping it’s a game good enough to mix with these memorable nights under the lights at London Road.
These are the favourite home night games of Posh fans who responded to a request from the PT on social media. They are listed in no particular order, apart from what must surely be an undisputed number one!
1. POSH 1, LIVERPOOL 0, 1991
'Kop Killer' Garry KImble scores the only goal of the game for Posh in a famous League Cup win over Liverpool in December 1991. Photo: Ben Davis
2. POSH 4, GILLINGHAM 2, 1974
An end-of-season Division Four title decider in front of over 17,000 fans. Posh fell behind early, but recovered to win with goals from John Cozens (2), Jeff Lee (penalty) and Chris Turner. The squad is pictured with the Fourth Division Championship trophy. Photo: David Lowndes
3. POSH 4, SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY 0
A stunning performance to beat a League One giant in the first leg of a play-off semi-final. Jack Taylor, Joe Ward, Kwame Poku and Jonson Clarke-Harris scored the goals. Clarke-Harris is pictured scoring the final goal. We won't mention the second leg. Photo: David Lowndes
4. POSH 1, NOTTINGHAM FOREST 0, 1976.
Posh earned a fourth round FA Cup tie at OId Trafford by beating Brian Clough’s Forest in a replay courtesy of a Jon Nixon goal. The first game at the City Ground had finished 0-0. Nixon is pictured in action for Posh. Photo: David Lowndes