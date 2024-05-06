Posh trail 1-0 after Saturday’s first leg so they will need a mighty effort to reach Wembley for the second time this season.

Here’s hoping it’s a game good enough to mix with these memorable nights under the lights at London Road .

These are the favourite home night games of Posh fans who responded to a request from the PT on social media. They are listed in no particular order, apart from what must surely be an undisputed number one!