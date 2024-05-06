Posh players celebrate their famous League Cup win over Liverpool in December, 1991. Photo David Lowndes.Posh players celebrate their famous League Cup win over Liverpool in December, 1991. Photo David Lowndes.
Posh players celebrate their famous League Cup win over Liverpool in December, 1991. Photo David Lowndes.

Oh what a night...some of the greatest Peterborough United moments under the London Road lights with the best provided by 'Kop Killer' Garry Kimble

Peterborough United meet Oxford United in a League One play-off semi-final second leg at the Weston Homes Stadium on Wednesday night.
By Alan Swann
Published 6th May 2024, 07:00 BST
Updated 6th May 2024, 07:24 BST

Posh trail 1-0 after Saturday’s first leg so they will need a mighty effort to reach Wembley for the second time this season.

Here’s hoping it’s a game good enough to mix with these memorable nights under the lights at London Road.

These are the favourite home night games of Posh fans who responded to a request from the PT on social media. They are listed in no particular order, apart from what must surely be an undisputed number one!

'Kop Killer' Garry KImble scores the only goal of the game for Posh in a famous League Cup win over Liverpool in December 1991.

1. POSH 1, LIVERPOOL 0, 1991

'Kop Killer' Garry KImble scores the only goal of the game for Posh in a famous League Cup win over Liverpool in December 1991. Photo: Ben Davis

Photo Sales
An end-of-season Division Four title decider in front of over 17,000 fans. Posh fell behind early, but recovered to win with goals from John Cozens (2), Jeff Lee (penalty) and Chris Turner. The squad is pictured with the Fourth Division Championship trophy.

2. POSH 4, GILLINGHAM 2, 1974

An end-of-season Division Four title decider in front of over 17,000 fans. Posh fell behind early, but recovered to win with goals from John Cozens (2), Jeff Lee (penalty) and Chris Turner. The squad is pictured with the Fourth Division Championship trophy. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
A stunning performance to beat a League One giant in the first leg of a play-off semi-final. Jack Taylor, Joe Ward, Kwame Poku and Jonson Clarke-Harris scored the goals. Clarke-Harris is pictured scoring the final goal. We won't mention the second leg.

3. POSH 4, SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY 0

A stunning performance to beat a League One giant in the first leg of a play-off semi-final. Jack Taylor, Joe Ward, Kwame Poku and Jonson Clarke-Harris scored the goals. Clarke-Harris is pictured scoring the final goal. We won't mention the second leg. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Posh earned a fourth round FA Cup tie at OId Trafford by beating Brian Clough’s Forest in a replay courtesy of a Jon Nixon goal. The first game at the City Ground had finished 0-0. Nixon is pictured in action for Posh.

4. POSH 1, NOTTINGHAM FOREST 0, 1976.

Posh earned a fourth round FA Cup tie at OId Trafford by beating Brian Clough’s Forest in a replay courtesy of a Jon Nixon goal. The first game at the City Ground had finished 0-0. Nixon is pictured in action for Posh. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:London RoadOxford UnitedLeague OneWembley