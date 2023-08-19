News you can trust since 1948
Northampton Town vs Peterborough United: It's time for the Nene Derby!

Peterborough United travel to Sixfields to have rivals Northampton Town on Saturday (August 19, 3pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 19th Aug 2023, 10:41 BST
Archie Collins is likely to be a key man for Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent.Archie Collins is likely to be a key man for Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent.
Archie Collins is likely to be a key man for Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent.

History suggests that Posh will come out on top and are going for five straight wins at Sixfields.

They have also not lost a league match at the ground since the start of 2002.

Ex-Cobbler Peter Kioso is now in the Posh ranks and looking to come out on top in his first trip back to Northampton since his loan spell.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Northampton vs Posh

Show new updates
10:40 BST

Welcome!

Well, this needs little introduction, it’s the Nene Derby.

Which usually means the day ends with a Posh win....

This new Posh side has passed all the tests before them so far, let’s see if they can continue that by ticking off an away derby day!

