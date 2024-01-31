Danny Blanchett scores for Posh in May, 2007.

The 19 year-old winger moved to Posh on loan from Premier League Brentford for the rest of the season yesterday.

Olakigbe confirmed he took advice from Brentford’s star man, and former Posh striker, Ivan Toney before choosing Posh ahead of other interested clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Olakigbe was accompanied to his new club by agent Danny Blanchett, who played for Posh 17 years ago. Current Posh boss Darren Ferguson signed Blanchett from Cambridge City in 2007 and the left-back went on to make nine appearances, scoring one goal.

New Posh signing Michael Olakigbe. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"I had a few options when the chance came to go on loan,” Olakigbe. “And I spoke to Ivan about Peterborough and he told me I would be playing for a top manager who would help to develop my game.

"Danny also told me good things about the club. He had some good times here as well.

"I have no doubts I’ve made the right choice. Their style of play should suit me more than other clubs I could have joined. I like to get at defenders and I can’t wait to show what I have got.

Ivan Toney. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Peterborough are a top, forward-thinking club who are pushing for promotion so there should be some big games coming up. There’s also the chance to play at Wembley and these are the sort of games you remember for the rest of your life."

Olakigbe joined the Brentford B team from Fulham in 2022, but his rise through the ranks has been dramatic. He has made 12 appearances for the Brentford first team this season, including eight as a substitute in Premier League matches.

"Brentford are also a forward thinking club,” Olakigbe added. “But I have no doubt making this move will help develop my game, my experience and my character.”

Olakigbe can expect to make his Posh debut in Saturday’s League One game with Wigan Athletic on Saturday.