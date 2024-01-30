New Posh signing Michael Olakigbe. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 19-year-old, who penned a long-term deal to keep him at the Bees until 2028, will now link up with his new team-mates ahead of Saturday's League One meeting with Wigan Athletic. He is expected to watch Tuesday night’s EFL Trophy quarter-final with AFC Wimbledon at London Road as he is ineligible to play in that game.

Olakigbe has featured eight times in the Premier League for Brentford this season.

He joined the Bees from fellow Premier League outfit Fulham. Posh beat off opposition from League One rivals Oxford United and Bristol Rovers to get their man.

Michael Olakigbe (right) in action for Brentford. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson told the official Posh website: "I am delighted and lucky to get him. He has been involved in Brentford's first team for the majority of this season.

"He is a very talented boy. He can play off the right or off the left. He is quick and direct, exactly how we want our wide players to be.

"He really likes the way we play. He knows four or five of our players and has been in an England squad with Ronnie Edwards and Jadel Katongo. He is an exciting signing and we are really pleased to get him on board."

Olakigbe added: "I really like the way that the team plays. It really suits my style and that was important when making the decision on where to come out on loan.

"I spoke to the manager and everything he said was what I wanted to hear and I am really excited to be here and to get started. I am a player that likes to run at defenders, get one v one, and hopefully excite the supporters."