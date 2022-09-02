New Peterborough United signing determined to enjoy another successful season to follow a League One title-winning campaign
New Peterborough United signing Kelland Watts ticks a lot of boxes at the Weston Homes Stadium.
He’s young, but with great experience, and he’s a left-footed centre-back which is something Posh have been searching for all summer. He’s also a proven winner at League One level having helped Wigan Athletic to the title last season after gaining valuable knowledge at Plymouth Argyle in the 2020-21 campaign.
The only downside is a knee injury which will keep him on the sidelines for another three-to-four weeks. Posh boss Grant McCann is adamant Watts is worth waiting for and the player is determined to enjoy more success.
“I did wonder if I’d get a loan move after such a tough summer,” Watts told the Posh + channel. “I needed an operation after damaging my meniscus, but I’m recovering really well, much quicker than my surgeon expected so I can’t wait to get down to Peterborough to get started.
"I spoke to the manager at great length and the way he wants to play and the formation he wants to use should suit me down to the ground. It should bring my strengths into a game.
"There are many of us left-footed centre-backs about. I like to step in and play through lines while getting forward. I’m sure I’ll fit in well at Peterborough.
"I’m still young, but I’ve had a lot of experience and played a lot of games. I made my Premier League debut against Liverpool which for a local lad who supported Newcastle as a kid is my career highlight, but I also learnt loads about being a professional footballer on and off the pitch at Plymouth and winning the title with Wigan last season was special. It’s memories like that – winning promotions and titles – that stay with you forever so I hope I can be part of another successful side this season.
"I certainly know the level.”
Watts signed a new two-year deal at Newcastle recently. His one first-team appearances for the Magpies was as a sub in a 3-1 home defeat to Liverpool in July 2020.He’d spent most of that season on loan in League Two at Stevenage at Mansfield.
He played against Posh in an FA Cup tie for Stevenage that season and for Plymouth in League One matches the following season.
"My focus now is on giving everything to Peterborough, the manager and the fans,” Watts added. “And hopefully I’ll go back to Newcastle a much better player.”
Watts (22) has signed on loan until January initially, but the deal will be extended to the end of the season as long as his fitness and form demands it.