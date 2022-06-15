Ben Thompson makes a tackle for Millwall against QPR. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images).

That’s the opinion of Kent Online writer Luke Cawdell who watched Thompson in action for Gillingham in the second-half of last season. The Gills were relegated from League One on the final day of the season.

Thompson (26) became the first Posh summer signing when agreeing a two-year deal at the Weston Homes Stadium. He has made over 200 Football League appearances, many of them in the Championship with Millwall.

Cawdell said: “Ben was too good for Gillingham unfortunately and too expensive. He was in a poor side last season so it was hard for him, but he showed a few glimpses of quality. He’s got loads of energy, likes to get on the ball and make things happen, looking to play in the strikers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Thompson after signing for Posh

"He’s a busy player, can tackle, can pass, can shoot, too good for League 2 and should be up there with the best midfielders in League One next season. “Played every game when he joined the Gills and was a refreshing addition in a squad that was hampered by continuous injuries, which was impressive considering the lack of action he’d had at Millwall before that, which shows his natural fitness levels are good.

"He was an ideal replacement for Gillingham when Kyle Dempsey went to Bolton, very similar in style and stature. Should flourish in a decent team. Good lad as well, honest and likeable.”

Posh fans also had their say on the Thompson signing on social media. All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.

Sounds like a great addition. Is someone leaving if he’s coming in?

@eamonnduff

I hope he is not injury prone, otherwise he may be OK.

@RayJohn63032595

What a signing! I've seen this lad pull a 10/10 performance in the Championship. At his best he offers aggression, drive, creativity, goals. Been off-form for a couple of years for various reasons so a bit of work to do to get that version of him, but give him free rein and you have got potentially the best player in the league.

@GabSutton

He’s a compete player. He tracks back, tackles, intercepts play, never stops running, can read the game, can pick out a pass and can shoot! He will be top drawer in your side! Can’t praise him up enough!

@EmlynTimmons

We already have 2 top CMs, so it wasn’t a position I was desperate to sign a top player in, but he sounds decent and good for the squad. But keeper still the priority, get that right and it’s a top 2 finish.

@Liampufc1996

You can always tell by the reaction of fans who have seen him play that aren't Posh fans. Seen a lot of good things from Millwall and Pompey fans.

@PaddySkinhead

Don't know enough about him to be critical, but on the positive side he didn't get that many Championship appearances by being a bad player. That much experience at that level at his age all suggest he should do well in L1. Maybe a signing in the mould of McCann himself.

@JakeBleu

Looks a good solid signing. A winning mentality and forward thinking player should fit in very nicely into our already very promising midfield.

@PaulHow19538679

Great signing, just what we need and he has Championship experience for when we get promoted.