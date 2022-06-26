Lucas Bergstrom in training with Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent.

The 19-year-old signed on a season-long loan from Chelsea last week where he was the club’s fourth choice keeper last season. He arrived in England in 2019 from TPS in his native Finland and has impressed in the Chelsea youth ranks ever since.

Bergstrom made 17 Academy starts last season and spent the summer away with Finland Under-21s, who narrowly missed out on qualification for the European Championships. Bergstrom was on the bench for all three matches.

He hopes to make a breakthrough this season and start by making his senior debut. He needs to start by winning the race for the starting spot with fellow loanee Harvey Cartwright. How much being given the squad number one by the club means is yet to be seen.

He said: “I was delighted when I heard about the move at first. It was almost too good to be true to get a League One loan as my first loan and I am very excited and thankful to get the opportunity.

“I think it’s very important to get men’s football games, that’s what develops you and that’s where you want to end up, you can’t play in the academy forever. I’m here to enjoy the challenge, it’s gong to be a fight the whole season for playing time and with the team as a whole but I’m just going to do my best.”

Bergstrom arrives with a reputation for being able to distribute the ball with his feet, as well keeping shots out. A skill he is aided in by his 6’9 frame; making one of the tallest players in the EFL.

He added: “I think if you go back 20 years, it was just keep the ball out but now it is a lot more about playing out, communication and defending the space as well. You’re almost playing two positions, but the challenge is enjoyable.