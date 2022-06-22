New loan signing from Chelsea, Lucas Bergstrom will wear the number one shirt, as opposed to Harvey Cartwright, who will wear 13. New signing Ben Thompson will wear 24.
Elswhere Ronnie Edwards has taken the number 4 shirt in a swap with Nathan Thompson. Sammie Szmodics will wear 10 in stead of 7 as he did last season and Kwame Poku has taken the number 11 from Jorge Grant as the midfielder looks to be heading for the exit door.
The numbers are: 1 Lucas Bergstrom, 2 Nathan Thompson, 3 Dan Butler, 4 Ronnie Edwards, 5 Josh Knight, 6 Frankie Kent, 7 Jeando Fuchs, 8 Jack Taylor, 9 Jonson-Clarke-Harris, 10 Sammie Szmodics, 11 Kwame Poku, 13 Harvey Cartwright, 14 Jack Marriott, 16 Harrison Burrows, 17 Ricky-Jade Jones, 18 Oliver Norburn, 20 Emmanuel Fernandez, 21 Joe Tomlinson, 23 Joe Ward, 24 Ben Thompson, 26 Joel Randall, 27 Joe Taylor, 28 Will Blackmore, 29 Ben Mensah, 30 Jorge Grant, 32 Ryan Broom, 33 Christy Pym, 34 Idris Kanu, 35 Kai Corbett, 36 Charlie O’Connell 37 Andrew Oluwabori