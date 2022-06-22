New loan signing from Chelsea , Lucas Bergstrom will wear the number one shirt, as opposed to Harvey Cartwright, who will wear 13. New signing Ben Thompson will wear 24.

Elswhere Ronnie Edwards has taken the number 4 shirt in a swap with Nathan Thompson. Sammie Szmodics will wear 10 in stead of 7 as he did last season and Kwame Poku has taken the number 11 from Jorge Grant as the midfielder looks to be heading for the exit door.