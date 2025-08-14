New Peterborough United goalkeeper is holding his head high despite a dramatic debut ending in defeat

Vicente Reyes during his Posh debut at Accrington Stanley. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

It was a dramatic debut for new Peterborough United goalkeeper Vicente Reyes in the Carabao Cup at Accrington Stanley on Tuesday...but not in the way he had hoped.

The 21 year-old made a decent save in the very first minute, but the rebound was converted by a home player to leave Posh with a mountain to climb after just 36 seconds.

Reyes went on to play pretty well in a 2-1 defeat and is now expected to become the club first-choice ‘keeper, at least until summer signing Alex Bass returns from injury next month. The loanee from Norwich City will start Saturday’s League One game at Wigan Athletic.

And the Chilean is determined to look forward and stay positive, even though Posh have lost their first three competitive matches of the campaign.

"I was pleased to get the opportunity to play,” Reyes told the Posh Plus service after the Accrington game. “The circumstances at the start were not great. In fact it couldn’t have been a worse start conceding in the first minute.

"It was a game we wanted to win so to throw it away so quickly was very disappointing. We delivered some good play, but an early goal makes things so much easier for the opposition. We really need to focus on keeping things tight at the start. To be out of a game so quickly is unacceptable. It’s gone now though and we have to look forward.

"I will keep my head high. It was good to come in and watch the first two games to get an idea of how our players like to play, and how they deal with certain situations and what they like to do with the ball.”

Nicholas Bilokapic was in the goal for the first two Posh matches, but he has been told he can leave the club in the current transfer window along with four other players, Chris Conn-Clarke, Jacob Wakeling, Ryan De Havilland and, another goalkeeper, Will Blackmore.