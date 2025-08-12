Five Peterborough United players told to find new clubs as Darren Ferguson issues Tom Lees update

Nicholas Bilokapic's Peterborough United career seems to be over. Photo: Joe Dent.

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has told five players that the time has come for them the leave the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The problem Ferguson is finding, however, is that getting these players out of the door is proving difficult.

Goalkeepers Nicholas Bilokapic, Will Blackmore, Ryan De Havilland, Chris Conn-Clarke and Jacob Wakeling are all unlikely to feature for the club again and Posh are actively seeking to move them on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The future of De Havilland and Conn-Clarke was all but confirmed on Tuesday when both were sent with the Under 21s to face Bristol City rather than travel to Accrington with the senior team for the Carabao Cup tie. Conn-Clarke was on the scoresheet as Posh registered a 2-1 victory.

The already transfer listed Bilokapic all but sealed his fate with a calamitous error against Luton on Saturday while Blackmore has yet to feature this season and has been blighted by injuries throughout his Posh career.

Wakeling has meanwhile become somewhat of a forgotten man having hardly featured in a very unsuccessful loan at Gillingham throughout last season. He joined Posh in the summer of 2023 and featured eight times- all from the bench in League One.

Speaking after defeat at Accrington a ruthless Ferguson said: “I have got decisions to make on players and I have given some the benefit of the doubt, especially some of them that have only had one season with us. I needed to see how pre-season went and I’ve made decisions on the back of that and from what I saw last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are tough decisions to make but they need to be made for the right reasons and when I don’t see improvement then I have to take those decisions.

“They (De Havilland and Conn-Clarke) are not the only two that are available. The problem is getting them out. You’ve got Ryan, Chris, Ryan, Jacob, Nick and Will available but at the moment, we can’t seem to get them out.

“I was always going to play Vinny tonight but Nick just has to move on. Alex will be back in a few weeks, he’s been brought in as my number one and we’ve got Vinny in.

"Many may say I should have put Vinny in straight away but he had only two days to train and I wanted him to have a look at everything. Now he’s bedded in and he’s a lot more loud. He’s got used to the lads and now I’ve thrown him in; he’s going to stay in. It will then be between him and Alex when he’s fit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson was reluctant to comment on the story. He said: “There’s been no signings today. I can’t speculate on speculation and that’s all that is at the moment.”