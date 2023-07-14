News you can trust since 1948
New Peterborough United captain will lead by example

Ephron Mason-Clark insists the honour of being Peterborough United’s first-team captain won’t change him.
By Alan Swann
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read

The 23 year-old was a surprise choice to wear the armband in succession to transfer-listed forward Johnson Clarke-Harris with manager Darren Ferguson revealing he looked for someone ‘who sets the right example in the way they train and look after themselves.’

Fergie on EMC

"It did come as a surprise to me,” Mason-Clark, who has been at Posh for less than a year, stated. “But i’m not afraid of the opportunity

Ephron Mason-Clark celebrates a Posh goal last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Ephron Mason-Clark celebrates a Posh goal last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Ephron Mason-Clark celebrates a Posh goal last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
"It’s 100% an honour for and my family, but my manner won’t change. I will still be the same Ephron. It won’t affect how I play.

"You don’t have to be the loudest on the pitch to be a good captain. The manager mentioned me leading by example and that’s what I will try and do.

"I looked up to Jonson Clarke-Harris and how he conducted himself as captain on and off the pitch.

"It’s a new set of players for next season. We will be young, but there is still plenty of experience and we will help and lead each other on the pitch.

New Posh skipper Ephron Mason-Clark. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.New Posh skipper Ephron Mason-Clark. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
New Posh skipper Ephron Mason-Clark. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
“It will hit me when I lead out the team in front of family and friends at the stadium, but I am sure the other lads will help me.”

Mason-Clark will skipper Posh against a Premier League side in a private friendly at St George’s Park on Friday (1pm kick off).

There will be no match updates on social media, but a report and reaction should be available after 4pm.

“I’ve not experienced a facility like St George’s Park before,” Mason-Clark added. “it’s a great place to work and playing top opposition is useful as well.”

