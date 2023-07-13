It is a remarkable rise for the 23-year-old who only joined the club in the summer from National League side Barnet.

He was, however, one of the stars of the season for Posh, particularly after the arrival of Darren Ferguson in January.

He ended the campaign on ten goals in all competitions and already began his new role in the second half of Saturday’s friendly away at Stamford last Saturday.

Ephron Mason-Clark is the new Posh captain. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson has commended the forward’s conduct as a driving force behind his decision.

Previous captain Jonson Clarke-Harris is currently on the transfer list and is unlikely to remain at the club beyond the conclusion of the transfer window, according to chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

Ferguson said: “It’s taken a couple of weeks to have a think and take a look at the players in training and decide the type of captain I want.

“There aren’t too many vocal and loud players in the generation. I was looking for someone who sets the right example in the way they train and look after themselves.

“He’s been fantastic since I’ve come in, he’s going to play a big part this season. He’s really improved and we feel it’s the right time for him. He’s a confident boy but in the right way.

“He’s an absolute diamond of a kid, works really hard in training, wants to learn and I have no question he is going to go on and play at a higher level.

“I don’t want to put extra pressure on him, I’ve explained that it’s a responsibility and he feels he is ready. He’s so level-headed nothing really phases him.

“The situation with Jonno is simple, players that are on the transfer list, I can’t really have as captain. There isn’t a problem with the freshness of it anyway considering what we want to do with the team.”