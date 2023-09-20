Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The full-back, who is on loan from Rotherham for the season, took over the armband from Ephron Mason-Clark on Tuesday night in the 3-0 win over Cheltenham.

He also scored his first Posh goal when he rifled a powerful shot into the bottom right corner from around 25 yards out in the closing stages.

Speaking about his pride at being named captain, the 24-year-old said: “It’s definitely an honour. I’ve always said that I’ll hold everyone in high respect. Although I have the armband I still see Ephron, Jonno and H as captains as well. Everyone is a captain in my eyes but especially those three.

Peter Kioso celebrates scoring his first goal for Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent.

“I know that the armbands means a lot but it’s always good to have 11 captains on the pitch, not just one. That’s the most important thing. We need more than one person speaking out on the pitch.

“I’ll never change. I’ll work for the boys and they’ll work for me. I’ve just come in, kept my head down and worked as hard as possible. We know the boys and myself might not be excellent every week but we will work hard every week.”

Kioso also praised his teammates for the way they handled the game against ten men for long periods- and later nine- as well as with the disruption of losing Ephron Mason-Clark for 13 minutes as he received treatment following the high foot of James Olayinka that saw his sent off after four minutes.

He added: “Fair play to the boys, it’s tough mentally when the team you’re playing against goes down to ten men. It is easy to let complacency creep in.

“There were times in the first half- that Jonno mentioned at the end of the game- that we did let it creep in and we were forcing things. They had a chance to take the lead with ten man and that’s on us to learn from that.

“We’ve always said that we need to get back to winning games and we did that today, they boys worked hard and it was good to see us score more than one goal and keep a clean sheet.

“I’ve missed a couple of chances but I’m always happy to contribute on the scoresheet but I’m a defender first and it’s really important we got the clean sheet. It’s great for the boys and increases our confidence moving forward.

“We need to keep believing that we’re a great team. The bench is very good, you can see that from the players coming in.