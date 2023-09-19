Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Rotherham loanee has replaced Ephron Mason-Clark and jumped vice-captain Harrison Burrows in the queue for the armband.

He led his first match on Tuesday night and scored the final goal at Posh ran out 3-0 winners over struggling Cheltenham Town.

The Posh boss has insisted that the decision is no slight on Mason-Clark but was worried that the role had played a part in his dip in performance levels this season.

Harrison Burrows was the previous Peterborough United vice-captain. Photo: Joe Dent.

He said: “I had a good chat with Ephron in pre-season about the captaincy. He was happy to take it on. I told him i don’t want it to effect his performances.

“He’s just taken it on with too much pressure. It’s not that he can’t do it, he was doing a fine job but I have to look at his performances and I have to look at different things I see from him.

“We had a conversation and we felt the best thing for the team would be to change but it’s no slight on Ephron at all. I gave it to him for the right reasons; the way he leads by example, the way he trains, the way he is around the place and the way he plays but for the team it is the right decision.

"Choosing Peter was based on what I’ve seen so far, Harrison Burrows was vice-captain so I had to speak to him too but they both agreed on what I was doing.

Peter Kioso is the new Peterborough United captain. Photo: Joe Dent.

“PK is made from the right cloth. He’s a right good character and he’s a talker. He’s a voice in the dressing room. He’s got the respect of all the players. I know if I asked all the players in the squad who they would want as captain, they would say him.