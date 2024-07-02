Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Peterborough United have changed goalkeeper coach for the 2024-25 season.

​Former Everton and Oldham ‘keeper Paul Gerrard has joined Posh and will replace Ali Uzunhasanoglu who will return to his previous role with the club’s Academy.

Gerrard worked with manager Darren Ferguson and assistant manager Kieran Scarff at Doncaster Rovers.

Ferguson said: “Paul is a very good coach and as a player he has a wealth of experience at a really good level. He has a wonderful work ethic and I am delighted he agreed to come on board.

New Posh goalkeeper coach Paul Gerrard. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

“When the season ended, I analysed not just the players, but also my staff and there was a combination of two factors for the change. Firstly, the opportunity to work with Paul again was too good to turn down.

“Secondly, I feel the Academy need two goalkeeping coaches as opposed to just one because we are a Category Two Academy and other clubs at that level have two ‘keeper coaches.

"I feel Ali going back to the Academy and controlling that us for alongside the younger coach (Harry Hogg) will be good in so many ways.”

Gerrard, who made over 350 appearances as a goalkeeper at a number of clubs including Oldham and Everton in the Premier League, has had an extensive coaching career and was previously with Carlisle United before his departure from Brunton Park in the summer of 2023.

“I am really looking forward to the opportunity and to work with the manager again," Gerrard said.

“I also worked with Jed Steer when I was at Doncaster Rovers, as he joined us from Aston Villa so it is nice to see a familiar face!

"This is a good club and hopefully we can have a really positive season.”

Academy manager Dan Robinson added: “We are delighted that Ali is rejoining us to head up our goalkeeping department alongside Harry Hogg, who did a great job last season.

“Having spoken to the first team manager, the opportunity for us to have an experienced coach and an up-and-coming coach within the department is only going to help the progress of our young goalkeepers.”