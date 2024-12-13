Malik Mothersille scores for Posh at Exeter City in August. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United have rearranged their League One home game with Exeter City for Tuesday, January 21 (7.45pm kick off)

The match was postponed from its original date of January 11 because of FA Cup involvement for both clubs. Posh will now have three League One home games in quick succession against Leyton Orient (January 18), Exeter and Wigan Athletic (January 28). Posh also travel to play Lincoln City on January 25.

Posh won 2-1 at Exeter in August courtesy of goals from Malik Mothersille and Emmanuel Fernandez, which was their last away win of the current League One campaign.